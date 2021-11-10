TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.080-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.08-$1.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,635. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.