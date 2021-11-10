Trex (NYSE:TREX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Trex updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TREX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.07. 3,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,940. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.00. Trex has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $134.39.

Get Trex alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Trex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.