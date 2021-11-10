Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Sells 23,392 Shares

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $44,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. 123,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,686. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

