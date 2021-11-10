Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Director Sells C$31,482.97 in Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$31,482.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,823 shares in the company, valued at C$701,095.24.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$2.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$340.90 million and a P/E ratio of -14.57. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.09 and a 1-year high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.79.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

