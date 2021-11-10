Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Trimble were worth $16,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 43.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,803,000 after purchasing an additional 420,053 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $1,442,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Trimble by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,737 shares of company stock valued at $23,539,700. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB stock opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

