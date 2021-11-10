TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TPVG. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.82.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 58,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.