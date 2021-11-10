Truist Securiti Weighs in on Athene Holding Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Athene in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.14.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATH. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

ATH opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.85. Athene has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,524,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293,847 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,582,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,750,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Athene by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 141,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $59,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $1,265,973 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

