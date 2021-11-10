Truist Securiti Weighs in on Exelixis, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of EXEL opened at $18.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Exelixis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

