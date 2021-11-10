Truist Securities Increases Markel (NYSE:MKL) Price Target to $1,400.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,304.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.72. Markel has a 12 month low of $942.44 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,263.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,234.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel will post 58.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.