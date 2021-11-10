TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Announces Earnings Results

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. TTEC updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.570-$4.570 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.57 EPS.

Shares of TTEC traded down $8.43 on Wednesday, hitting $92.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.07. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. TTEC’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TTEC stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of TTEC worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

