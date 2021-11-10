Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in XL Fleet by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,964,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 712,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in XL Fleet by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 213,423 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,741,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XL stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.94 million, a P/E ratio of 273.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. XL Fleet Corp. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $35.00.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

