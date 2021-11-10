Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 16,731 Shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,731 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $251,000.

Get Global Synergy Acquisition alerts:

GSAQU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.