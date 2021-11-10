Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 2,322 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kaman were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 99.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaman alerts:

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

KAMN stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.