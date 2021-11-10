Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 30,575 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,575 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Mesa Air Group worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 102,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 319,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 75,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 118,714 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

