Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 1,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 309,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $746.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500 over the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 291.3% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 127,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 94,675 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.4% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 229,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 44,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,882,000 after buying an additional 106,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

