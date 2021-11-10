Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE TPC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. 326,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.36. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $683,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tutor Perini stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

