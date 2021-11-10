Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.