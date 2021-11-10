Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.
Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $8.15.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Two Harbors Investment Company Profile
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
