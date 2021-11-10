Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TYRA. Cowen assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $28.19 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). Research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 468,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,245,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.14% of Tyra Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

