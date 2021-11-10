U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 10th

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
U.S. Physical Therapy has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.
Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.68. 112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several brokerages have recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
