U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 10th

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.68. 112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

