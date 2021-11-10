Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,920,158 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 274,008 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $146,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.81. 354,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,144,227. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

