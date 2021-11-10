Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given a $61.00 Price Target by Wolfe Research Analysts

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has been assigned a $61.00 target price by analysts at Wolfe Research in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UBER. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

