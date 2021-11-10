UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 15,416 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $2,832,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 120.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after acquiring an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

VAC stock opened at $169.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.67 and its 200 day moving average is $159.56. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $121.05 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.97%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

