UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.54 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Morningstar worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MORN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Morningstar by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,424,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Morningstar by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $888,113.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $1,495,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,826 shares of company stock valued at $54,856,927. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $312.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.41 and a 1 year high of $323.97.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

