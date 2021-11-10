UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.47 Million Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth about $1,304,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth about $22,592,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth about $1,139,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 7.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 364.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 162,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 127,640 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HFC opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HFC. Barclays boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.