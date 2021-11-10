UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 55,726 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 175.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 166.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $68.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

