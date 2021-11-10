UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.55% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 138.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 66,444 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,398 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $1,722,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 389,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRH. Raymond James reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

