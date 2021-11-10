UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$74.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.47.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$62.83 on Monday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$51.10 and a 12-month high of C$68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at C$146,731.14. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,465 shares of company stock worth $712,789.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

