UDR (NYSE:UDR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $59.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR opened at $55.22 on Monday. UDR has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 276.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,373 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,283 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,918,000 after acquiring an additional 820,849 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.