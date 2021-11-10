UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UMH. Aegis raised their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

UMH Properties stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 132 shares of company stock worth $2,991. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 441.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 52,960 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

