Unido EP (UDO) Trading Up 140.3% Over Last Week

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 43.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $16.94 million and $5.16 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded 140.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00074727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00077276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00099918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,728.33 or 1.00513932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,788.90 or 0.07003686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00020018 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,144,968 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

