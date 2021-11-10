Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for $103,348.43 or 1.59988297 BTC on popular exchanges. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $31.21 million and approximately $56,165.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unisocks has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00052511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.86 or 0.00218063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00090659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.