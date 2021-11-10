Unistake (UNISTAKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.06 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Unistake has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $77,656.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00074727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00077276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00099918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,728.33 or 1.00513932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,788.90 or 0.07003686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00020018 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,907,050 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

