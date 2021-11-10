United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 174.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after buying an additional 640,919 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 92,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

USM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

USM opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.57.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

