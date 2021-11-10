United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,651 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 8.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.62. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.57.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

