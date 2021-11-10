Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.37). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of UBX opened at $2.57 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $141.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 746,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

