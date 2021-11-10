Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UTI opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $230.43 million, a PE ratio of 351.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 1,793.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716,486 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.30% of Universal Technical Institute worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.