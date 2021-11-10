Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.95

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 43283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $900.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.72.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Univest Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

