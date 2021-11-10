Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.30 and traded as low as $6.33. Urban One shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 328,741 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONE. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Urban One during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Urban One during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Urban One during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

