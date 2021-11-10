US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USFD. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USFD stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 93,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,703. US Foods has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

