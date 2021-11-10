V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $345,880.00.

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $348,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total value of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $338,520.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $335,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $369,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $190.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.83. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $88.39 and a twelve month high of $195.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CorVel during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in CorVel by 49.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CorVel in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

