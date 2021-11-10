V-ID (VIDT) Market Cap Tops $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00054735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00221109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00092779 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.