V-ID (VIDT) Market Cap Tops $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00054735 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00221109 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011867 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00092779 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
