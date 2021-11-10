Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 28.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $262.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.24.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

VMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.