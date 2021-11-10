Valor Token Achieves Market Cap of $8.92 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Valor Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $587,185.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00053443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00222463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00091963 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

Valor Token is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

