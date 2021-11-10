Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $28,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,262,000 after buying an additional 30,672 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $34,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSBI opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $572.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.49%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

