Vanguard Group Inc. Has $27.63 Million Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 198,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $27,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in W&T Offshore by 69.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,685,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after acquiring an additional 862,643 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 457.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 923,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 757,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in W&T Offshore by 539.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 667,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:WTI opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $615.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

