Vanguard Group Inc. Has $27.98 Million Holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.62% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $27,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996,421 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 260.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 748,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 4,934.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 619,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 78.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 614,704 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.85.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

