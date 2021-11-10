Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $25,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $7,040,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 127,698 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,437,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 34,241 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $103,193 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

