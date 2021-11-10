Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,067,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,648. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.048 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

