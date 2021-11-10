Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $81.31

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.31 and last traded at $81.32, with a volume of 3849824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.