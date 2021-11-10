Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.72

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.72 and last traded at $145.44, with a volume of 14331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $10,666,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

